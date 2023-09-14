The Baltimore Ravens will be heading to Cincinnati for a must-see divisional Week 2 matchup versus the Bengals. Ahead of the Ravens-Bengals game, we'll be making our bold Baltimore Ravens Week 2 predictions.

The Ravens had the second-best performance in week one amongst the AFC North teams. As both the Bengals and Pittsburgh suffered embarrassing losses, the Ravens got a solid win over the Houston Texans. Though the Ravens' win was not quite impressive as the Browns' surprising thrashing of the Bengals, they still have a perfect 1-0 record.

Baltimore didn't have a problem taking care of the Texans at home, but the win certainly could've been more dominant considering they were going up against a rookie quarterback in his first NFL start. They will next look to defeat their division rivals in the Bengals, who have won back-t0-back AFC North crowns. Cincinnati looked like a shell of themselves in week 1 and their offense mightily struggled versus Jim Schwartz's defense. If the Ravens are smart, they'll take a page out of Schwartz's book.

If the Ravens can nab this win, it will get them to 2-0 while the Bengals will drop to 0-2. This will help the Ravens tremendously in the division standings as they will give both themselves an advantage while knocking their biggest threat down to a second straight loss. However, it doesn't fully guarantee anything. Cincinnati started last season 0-2 and still wound up winning the division and advancing to the Conference Championship Game. A win will give the Ravens a favorable advantage, but they will still need to take care of their opponents and division rivals the rest of the year. With that in mind, let's take a look at our Ravens Week 2 predictions.

3. The Ravens sack Joe Burrow five times

Baltimore's defensive line wrecked havoc on the Houston Texans this past weekend when they put up five sacks on quarterback CJ Stroud. Five different Ravens put up a sack, including Roquan Smith, Justin Madubuike, Patrick Queen, Ar'Darius Washington, and David Ojabo.

The Bengals notoriously have lacked a strong offensive line throughout the Joe Burrow era. In the last matchup between these two foes during the wildcard playoffs, the Bengals gave up four sacks to the Ravens. That should carry out again this week. The Bengals have a pattern of starting out the season slow and Burrow is still working back to normal from a calf injury which definitely hinders some of his mobility. The Ravens defensive line and pash rush should be able to capitalize and put up a second straight game with five sacks.

2. Zay Flowers records his first 100-yard receiving game

The Ravens finally looked like they have some strength at the receiver position with the trio of Flower, Rashod Bateman, and Odell Beckham Jr. Yet rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers already led his team in receptions and receiving yards in week 1 after putting up nine receptions for 78 yards. He put up over twice as many yards and three times as many receptions than the next leading receivers on his team. The 22nd overall pick out of Boston College showed off his versatility in game one as he was able to show his ability to quickly shift his feet and juke past defenders on several of his receptions.

With Flowers' unique talents and already evident connection with Lamar Jackson after game one, watch for Flowers to have his official breakout game in week 2 and eclipse 100 yards.

1. Lamar Jackson throws for 350 yards

It may not seem bold for a former MVP quarterback of Lamar Jackson's caliber to pass for 350 yards, but Jackson hasn't thrown for 300 yards since week 2 of last season when he recorded 318 yards in a 42-38 shootout loss to the Miami Dolphins. Since, Jackson has regularly recorded 100 or 200-yard passing games before he missed the last quarter of the season due to injury. In week one versus the Texans, Jackson also only threw for 169 yards.

However, after running back JK Dobbins went down with a season-ending torn achilles, the Ravens will need to rely more on Jackson's arm. Baltimore has solid backup rushers in Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon, and Lamar himself is a threat whenever he carries the ball himself, but it will be easier for teams to defend the run with Dobbins gone. This should give Jackson a prime opportunity to show off what he can do as a passer.