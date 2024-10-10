The Tampa Bay Rays issued a statement Thursday regarding significant damage to Tropicana Field following Hurricane Milton, which struck Florida’s Gulf Coast late Wednesday night. The Category 3 storm brought powerful winds and heavy rain, tearing off large sections of the stadium's domed roof and leaving the interior exposed to the elements. Portions of the roof were seen flapping in the wind before detaching, allowing water to pour inside and damaging multiple sides of the ballpark.

In the wake of the storm, the Rays addressed both the damage and the broader impact on the Tampa Bay area, where widespread destruction occurred. The team also expressed concern for those affected by the recent hurricanes.

The full statement from the Rays reads:

“During the past couple weeks, our beloved city, region, and state have been impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. We are devastated by the damage incurred by so many. Our priority is supporting our community and our staff. We are fortunate and grateful that no one was hurt by the damage to our ballpark last night. Over the coming days and weeks, we expect to be able to assess the true condition of Tropicana Field. In the meantime, we are working with law enforcement to secure the building.

“We ask for your patience at this time, and we encourage those who can to donate to organizations in our community that are assisting those directly impacted by these storms.”

Rays confirm Tropicana Field was not in use as emergency staging area during Hurricane Milton’s landfall

Tropicana Field had been designated earlier in the week by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as a staging area for emergency management services. However, by the time the storm made landfall south of St. Petersburg near Siesta Key, the facility was no longer being used for that purpose, and there were no individuals sheltering inside.

All essential personnel present in Tropicana Field during the storm have been accounted for and are safe. The Rays are working with local authorities to assess the full extent of the damage and secure the stadium. A detailed evaluation will take place in the coming days to determine the necessary repairs and a recovery timeline.

The team has urged the community to remain patient during the recovery process and encouraged support for local relief efforts assisting those affected by the recent hurricanes.