The Tampa Bay Rays are making a push in hopes of winning the American League East and making a deep run in October. However, it looks like they will have to sustain without Shane McClanahan. The Rays ace, who emerged as a Cy Young candidate, is “highly unlikely” to pitch this season, per Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times.

‘Cash said surgery is a possibility for McClanahan and it is “highly unlikely” he will pitch again this season, though he will see another specialist before making any decisions.'

This is a crushing blow for the Rays, as McClanahan had an 11-2 record with a 3.29 ERA and 121 strikeouts. He struggled a bit in his past three starts, failing to go more than five innings in any of them, but he is still one of the best pitchers in the game when healthy.

Shane McClanahan got off to a terrific start but then suffered an injury and missed some time before returning. However, after his latest start on August 2 against the New York Yankees, the injury woes returned and now he is likely out for the season.

The Rays are three games back of the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East, but the loss of McClanahan will be difficult to maneuver. They also lost Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen this season, both to Tommy John surgery, so it has been an absolutely brutal season injury-wise for Kevin Cash's team.

There could be a more positive update for McClanahan and Cash suggested he will get another opinion, but saying it's “highly unlikely” is definitely not a good sign going forward.