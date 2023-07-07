The Tampa Bay Rays suffered a tough blow with star pitcher Shane McClanahan landing on the IL. He was in the running for the American League Cy Young award before the injury, and since then, Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez has jumped him in the latest odds. However, there is some clarity regarding McClanahan's injury timeframe, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

‘Great news for @raysbaseball: Shane McClanahan (back) is expected to return to the active roster from the IL as soon as he is eligible, manager Kevin Cash told us on @mlbnetworkradio a moment ago. That would be the third game after the All-Star break, July 16 vs. the @kcroyals. @mlb'

McClanahan suffered the injury during his June 1 start against the Seattle Mariners and has been out ever since. On the year, he has posted an 11-1 record with a 2.53 ERA and has been one of the best pitchers in the entire MLB, so this was a big blow to the Rays. He ranks fourth in the MLB in ERA and second in the AL behind only Valdez. McClanahan also is first in wins despite not pitching for a month.

However, all signs point to him making his return shortly after the All-Star break, which is encouraging for Kevin Cash and the team as they hold on to first place in the American League East by a comfortable margin for the time being.

If McClanahan can return to form by mid-July, that will be huge for the Rays and for his hopes of trying to capture a Cy Young award.