Tampa Bay Rays SP Jeffrey Springs is reportedly expected to need Tommy John Surgery, per Marc Topkin. Springs’ initial injury timeline was set at a minimum of two months. The ailment, however, is one that will keep him out until 2024 as a result of the surgery.

Springs, 30, was off to an extraordinary start to the 2023 season and the Rays’ rotation will miss him without question. He broke out in 2022 with a quality 2.46 ERA over 25 starts, his first full season as a starter in the big leagues. Through three starts in 2023, Springs had posted a 0.56 ERA with a 2-0 record to go along with 24 strikeouts and only four walks. It was clear that he was turning into one of the better pitchers in baseball.

Springs’ presence in the rotation was especially important given the injury-related absence of Tyler Glasnow. Jeffrey Springs and Shane McClanahan led the charge, as the Rays started out the year going undefeated. Although Tampa Bay finally lost a few games in 2023, they are still one of the best teams in MLB at the moment.

The Rays will be forced to rely on their depth moving forward. With Glasnow still battling back from his own injury, Tampa Bay’s rotation looks a bit thin at the moment. Drew Rasmussen, Josh Fleming, and Taj Bradley are all options behind Shane McClanahan. Zach Eflin is expected to return from the IL on Sunday, so his presence will help to replace Jeffrey Springs.

Nevertheless, there’s no question that Springs played a key role in Tampa Bay’s success. The Rays are hopeful he can have a speedy recovery and help the team in 2024.