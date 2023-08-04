The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the top two teams AL East for quite some time now, and Shane McLanahan has been a big reason why. The Rays' starter has an ERA of just over three and an 11-2 record.

On Wednesday night, his good luck took a turn for the worse. McLanahan had his start against the rival New York Yankees cut short due to tightness on the outside of his left forearm in his fourth and final inning on the mound. According to MLB.com, the Rays pitcher has been placed on the injured list (IL).

He spoke with the media following the game.

"The last few outings have been pretty uncharacteristic… It's one of those times in my career where you either put your head down and hide or keep your chest up and keep working… I'm just gonna keep working." Shane McClanahan meets with the media following tonight's loss 🎙 pic.twitter.com/OTc79reZKv — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) August 3, 2023

“Prayers for you Shane McClanahan, Amen,” one fan said on Twitter in response to the news.

The Rays traded for a pair of pitchers prior to the trade deadline, which should help their depth going forward as they seek to move forward without one of their best players. Fellow starter Zach Eflin had an injury scare recently, but rebounded this week to defeat the Bronx Bombers.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

McLanahan allowed five runs in the third inning of Wednesday's start and flew back to Tampa Bay to be evaluated with further imaging tests.

“The Rays are in the process of gathering further information and updates will be provided when available,” the team said in regards to his injury.

Rays outfielder Luke Raley also left the game with a right knee contusion. He said that McLanahan means a lot to the team, especially down the stretch as the team prepares to jockey for a playoff spot with the first place Orioles, Yankees and other contenders.

“You don't want to see anybody on the team have to go anywhere to get anything checked. Mac is obviously extremely important to our team,” he said.