Maybe the most difficult thing a consistently successful franchise can do is raise the bar. Somehow, the Tampa Bay Rays have done just that during the 2023 season. Unknown commodities have become viable contributors on the best team in the MLB. Injured pitchers have been replaced by other dominant arms. And that elusive World Series title is more attainable than ever.

In fact, their latest feat proves as much. Tampa Bay defeated the Oakland Athletics Thursday to increase their record to an incredible 50-22, the fewest games the franchise has ever needed to win 50 games, per ESPN Stats & Info.

That historic achievement should strike terror into the New York Yankees and their fans, as the Bronx Bombers cannot afford to again be bested by the Rays. Eventually big expectations must be fulfilled. But Tampa Bay is a juggernaut no one quite saw coming.

Sure, Wander Franco ascending near the top of the game seemed inevitable (3-for-5 vs. Oakland) and Yandy Diaz was just an adjustment away from truly becoming an offensive powerhouse, but it's guys like Luke Raley and Jose Siri who have made this team more dangerous than ever. Almost everyone in the lineup is a threat to inflict some sort of damage. And if they don't, an elite pitching staff led by Cy Young favorite Shane McClanahan will pick up the slack.

Reaching this franchise milestone in June could obviously mean nothing in October. Furthermore, other contenders like the Yankees are not even at full strength. They could pose real problems. Right now, though, they might be staring at another miserable fate.