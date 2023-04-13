Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Tampa Bay Rays have been the biggest story of the early portion of the 2023 MLB season. They have jumped out to a 12-0 start, and pitcher Jeffrey Springs has become a sensation with one of the best comeback stories. However, Springs left the game early on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox due to a hand injury, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

‘Jeffrey Springs, Rays surprise pitching star, leaves in 4th inning after appearing to feel something in his left hand. Rays going for record-tying 13th straight but this is concerning.’

Jeffrey Springs exiting early. A lot of people are saying hand, but it looked like he was looking at his forearm or elbow to me & in this replay it appears that he says forearm to Cash after he throws the pitch. #Rays pic.twitter.com/PM5jNSs0mu — Jim Riley | BALLCAP Sports YT (@JimRileyLive) April 13, 2023

Springs had tossed 13 shutout innings coming into this game and finally gave up his first run of the season on a Rob Refsnyder home run in the first inning.

The Rays are aiming for a historic 13-0 start to the season, but seeing Springs leave the game in pain has to be on their minds. The 30-year-old inked an extension in the offseason after going 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA last season, and the journeyman left-hander has finally found a home in Tampa Bay after a whirlwind career.

The Rays called up top prospect Taj Bradley, who threw five innings with eight strikeouts on Wednesday night against Boston. However, he was sent back down to Triple-A on Thursday, and if Springs’ injury costs him to go to the IL, the Rays might need to recall Bradley.

Springs spent time with the Texas Rangers and Boston Red previously, and his transition to a starting pitcher has worked wonders for Tampa Bay.