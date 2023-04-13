The Tampa Bay Rays may be unbeatable. Despite allowing the most runs they’ve given up this season, the Rays stayed perfect with a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox Wednesday night. The win put Tampa Bay at 12-0 to start the season.

The Rays are now one win shy of tying the MLB record for the best start to a season. The 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers share the record at 13-0. This 12th win in a row ties the Rays franchise record for a winning streak.

What makes this win more impressive is the fact that the Rays started top prospect Taj Bradley on the mound. Bradley was solid in his major league debut, allowing three runs across five innings while striking out eight. He left the game with an 8-3 lead, coming away with the win.

The Red Sox fortified a comeback with four runs in the sixth and seventh innings that cut the Rays’ lead to one run. Tampa Bay added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Boston brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but was unable to bring anything home.

Wander Franco was the star in this one, roping three doubles and scoring twice while also driving in two runs. The Rays got on the board early, with Randy Arozarena hitting an opposite-field three-run home run off Chris Sale in the first inning.

Not only are the Rays winning, but they’re making it look easy in the process. They’ll go for the series sweep and try to tie the record Thursday afternoon.