The Tampa Bay Rays are off to their best-ever start in franchise history and are turning to their top prospect to keep the momentum going. The Rays are calling up pitcher Taj Bradley, the No. 18 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Bradley is expected to make his major league debut on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox. A fifth-round pick by the Rays in 2018, Bradley has an impressive résumé from his time in the minor leagues. He has a 2.66 ERA and 353 strikeouts in 75 appearances (72 starts).

This season Bradley has been touched up a bit in two minor league starts. He allowed four runs in seven innings, but the Rays don’t seem too concerned with his rough start to the season. Bradley made a few brief appearances in spring training for the Rays, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Rays needed another starter after they placed Zach Eflin on the injured list with lower back tightness on Tuesday. Tampa Bay’s pitching staff as a whole has been nothing short of dominant to start the season. The Rays have the best team ERA in the league at 1.70 and are currently riding a 27-inning scoreless streak.

The Rays have consistently had one of the best farm systems in baseball and this year is no different. They had the sixth-ranked prospect pool in the league entering the season according to MLB Pipeline.

Tampa Bay is 10-0 to start the season. They’ll look to be 11-0 when Taj Bradley makes his debut on Wednesday. Talk about a potential pressure situation for the 22-year-old righty.