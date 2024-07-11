Former Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Wander Franco has been away from baseball since August 2023 after he was placed on administrative leave by MLB. On Wednesday, the case against Franco received a disturbing update.

The 23-year-old Rays star was officially charged with sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor. Additionally, Franco is being accused of human trafficking. That charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in jail.

“Serious charges,” Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters Wednesday, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “Very concerning.”

The Rays, after being notified of the charges Tuesday night, requested Wednesday that he be placed on the restricted list instead of the administrative list since he is prohibited from playing. Franco was being paid $2.454 million in the third year of a 11-year, $182 million contract.

Franco's charges stem from his relationship to a 14-year old girl in his home country of the Dominican Republic. Franco allegedly paid both her and her mother off for them not to talk about the relationship. Because of this, the girl's mother is being charged with money laundering based on gifts she received from Franco. Franco has been accused of taking the girl–now 15 – “from her home,” to facilitate his relationship.

Franco spent three years with the Rays, appearing in 265 games. He hit .282 with 30 home runs, 130 RBI and 40 stolen bases, earning an All-Star Game nomination in 2023.

Franco remains on MLB leave through July 14. However, under the new circumstances it seems likely that that will be pushed back. He has remained on administrative leave once MLB was made aware.

Franco is facing a prison sentence of two to five years for sexual abuse and five to 10 years for sexual exploitation while the human trafficking charges carry a sentence from 15 to 20 years.

Rays possible sellers at MLB trade deadline

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Tampa Bay Rays have fallen under .500 in a highly competitive division. After losing four of their last five games the team is now 12 games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.

If the team turns into sellers, Tampa Bay’s talent will garner a great deal of interest.

Randy Arozarena is the most anticipated trade asset on the team. The 29-year-old left fielder has struggled significantly this season, but he’s worked hard to turn things around. Through 88 games, he has 11 home runs to go along with 12 stoles bases, but Arozarena has just a .674 OPS and an OPS+ of 93.

Still, Arozarena is a tremendously talented player. He posted three consecutive 20/20 seasons (at least 20 home runs and 20 steals) demonstrating his rare power/speed combo. In 2023, he had 23 home runs with 83 RBI and 95 runs scored. He added 19 doubles and 22 steals, accumulating 3.5 WAR in 151 games.

Arozarena is making $8.1 million this season and is under team control until 2027. So, despite his struggles, there will be demand for the former All-Star outfielder.