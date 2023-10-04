Kevin Cash and the Tampa Bay Rays got off to a frustrating start to their Wild Card series against the Texas Rangers. Tampa Bay manager Cash could only watch powerlessly from the dugout as the Rays committed errors and could not get the bats going despite playing in their home stadium.

After the game, Cash spoke on what went wrong for the Rays and what the team will have to do differently as they hope to avoid elimination on Wednesday.

“We didn't hit, pitch or defend,” said Cash, per ESPN. “When you're up against a good team, they're going to capitalize, and they eventually really did.”

However, Kevin Cash is optimistic that the Rays will be able to turn things around when Game 2 gets underway.

“We're not going to alter our approach. This team has scored a lot of runs this year. It's a good hitting lineup,” said Cash. “We got shut down today. I'm very confident that we're going to bounce back and have some good at-bats.”

The loss is the sixth straight postseason loss for the Rays dating back to the 2021 postseason in their AL Divisional series against the Boston Red Sox.

The Rays will have their season on the brink on Wednesday when Game 2 of the series against the Rangers commences. On the mound for Tampa Bay will be Zach Effin, who was tied for the AL lead in wins during the 2023 season. Nathan Eovaldi, meanwhile, will take the mound for the Rangers.

First pitch is set for 3:08 PM ET.