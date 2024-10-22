The Tampa Bay Rays' stadium, Tropicana Field, sustained significant damage during Hurricane Milton. Tropicana Field's iconic dome was shredded by Hurricane Milton's intense wind and rain and will almost certainly be unable to be used for the majority of the 2025 season.

With the Rays searching for somewhere to play their games while Tropicana Field is rebuilt, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the situation in an appearance on “The Vasity” podcast with Puck's John Ourand on Sunday.

“We're hopeful that we can figure out something in [the Tampa Bay area] for them and that the repairs can be done in a way that allows them to resume playing,” Manfred said. “The easiest thing is always to stay in the market where the clubs are anchored, if we can manage it.”

“The one thing I can tell you for sure, they're playing next year,” Manfred continued. We're going to find them someplace to do it,”

This is great news for Rays fans based in the Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg area. Even though they will not be at Tropicana Field, based on Manfred's comments, it seems like the Rays will still be close by.

Where will the Tampa Bay Rays play in 2025?

With Manfred saying that he hopes that the Rays can remain in Tampa Bay area while repairs are done to Tropicana Field, that eliminates many of the potential temporary homes people were speculating about like Montreal, Nashville or the Durham.

Instead, this likely means that the Rays will play their games at another team's Spring Training facility. While their own complex is about 85 miles south of St. Petersburg in Port Charlotte, there are many other facilities nearby. New York Yankees stadium in Tampa, the Toronto Blue Jays stadium in Dunedin and the Philadelphia Phillies stadium in Clearwater and the Pittsburgh Pirates stadium in Bradenton are all about 30 minutes away from Tropicana Field.

Another potential option could be for the Rays to play at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburgh, which is currently home to the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team of the USL but has previously been used for baseball.

While these stadiums would all present challenges due to their smaller capacities and being the homes of other professional teams, they would allow Rays fans to continue to be able to support their team in-person.

There is no ideal situation for the Rays. But, the fact that Manfred seems to support the Rays staying as close by as possible is great news for the local fanbase.