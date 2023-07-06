Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan was observed throwing in the outfield Thursday and could be ready to play by July 16 versus the Kansas City Royals, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin.

McClanahan exited his start against the Royals June 22 due to mid-back tightness. McClanahan leads the MLB in wins (11) and is fourth in earned run average (2.53).

Shane McClanahan was named an All-Star this year, which is his second straight selection. He is already just one win shy of his total from 2022 (12).

The Rays have been the best team in baseball this season. They lead the AL East by five games with a 57-32 record. The division has been arguably the best in baseball.

Tampa Bay needs McClanahan to get back soon. Even though they have the best record, the Rays have lost four straight games and five of their last eight overall. The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees are five and eight games behind, respectively, in the division.

McClanahan said after his exit from his start something was not “100 percent right.”

The Rays are playing a Thursday game against the Philadelphia Phillies. After that, they will play three games at home against the Atlanta Braves.

The MLB All-Star Game takes place Tuesday, giving McClanahan a bit more time before he is set to return. It appears he will be ready to go shortly after.

In his career, McClanahan has posted a 33-15 record with a 2.82 ERA. He was the No. 31 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and made his debut in Oct. 2020. He was promoted to the MLB in April 2021 and has impressed since.