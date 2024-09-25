The Tampa Bay Rays have endured a forgettable 2024 season. They are currently hovering around the .500 mark. The Rays traded star pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the season, and they have been without ace Shane McClanahan for the entire year due to Tommy John surgery. However, the latest McClanahan update is encouraging, via Tricia Whitaker of Apple TV and Bally Sports Florida.

“Shane McClanahan update: Faced live hitters today at the Trop. Threw 16 pitches. Kevin Cash said velo was ‘Great. He touched 94-95 MPH. He's mentally ready to go. He's excited about a normal offseason and that's a good sign for the Rays,'” Whitaker wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Shane McClanahan's ceiling

McClanahan is one of the best pitchers in MLB when healthy. He made back-to-back All-Star teams in 2022 and 2023. His '23 campaign came to an end early after he suffered the elbow injury.

The 27-year-old is hoping to return for the beginning of the 2025 season. The fact that he is already throwing is a good sign. Sure, he only had 16 pitches on Wednesday, but he will have all offseason to build up for next season.

McClanahan earned American League Cy Young consideration in 2022. He probably would have received Cy Young consideration in 2023 as well if it wasn't for his aforementioned injury.

McClanahan, a left-handed pitcher, throws a hard fastball that is offset with multiple quality breaking pitches. He makes life especially difficult on left-handed batters, but McClanahan tends to find success against all hitters.

The Rays are in an interesting spot. Although they are not playing like a postseason team in 2024, Tampa Bay is not playing terrible baseball. Their record is 78-79 as of this story's writing.

Although the ball club likely won't be too active in free agency, the Rays have developed a reputation for developing stars within the organization. Will Tampa Bay bounce back and reach the postseason in 2025? It isn't expected, but anything can happen.

Shane McClanahan's expected return from injury will certainly provide the team with a boost.