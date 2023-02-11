The Tampa Bay Rays have added yet another arm to their Spring Training roster that could potentially make an impact in 2023.

Veteran reliever Kyle Crick has signed a minor-league deal with an invite to Spring Training, as reported by Marc Topkin. Crick has been around the Majors since 2017, making his MLB debut that year for the San Francisco Giants. After one year in the Bay Area, he landed in Pittsburgh, pitching for the Pirates for four years before spending 2022 with the Chicago White Sox.

Last season, Crick went 2-0 with a 4.02 ERA in just 15.2 innings, striking out 19 in the process. He missed most of the season due to an elbow injury. The Rays bullpen is rather loaded now after Jason Adam also won his arbitration case Saturday to remain in Tampa. There are no guarantees Crick is going to make the Opening Day roster, but he’s got potential and no shortage of experience.

The veteran was a first-round pick by the Giants in 2011 and always found himself on top-100 prospect lists. He actually ended up being one of the pieces that went over to the Bucs in the Bryan Reynolds trade from San Francisco. While command is historically a problem for Crick in his career (13.3% walk rate), he does own a 3.56 ERA and shows the ability to strikeout a fair share of batters.

The Rays are known for their ability to rejuvenate players and perhaps Crick will be the next. He’ll undoubtedly get the chance to showcase his stuff in Spring Training and earn a spot on the roster.