Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly closing in on a 3-year, $24 million contract extension, per Juan Toribio and Mark Feinsand. There is also reportedly a 4th-year option in the deal.

The Rays have been busy in terms of extending key players as of late. They most recently agreed to contracts with RP Pete Fairbanks and SP Jeffrey Springs. The Rays typically don’t spend much money in free agency. They operate as a small-market team and prefer to build a roster from the ground up. Players such as Diaz, Fairbanks, and Springs have all contributed in pivotal fashion over the past few years. And the Rays want to keep them around for the foreseeable future.

In addition to Yandy Diaz and the team’s other recent contract moves, the Rays also extended star pitcher Tyler Glasnow to lead the rotation alongside Shane McClanahan moving forward.

Tampa Bay will have a difficult time competing in the AL East amid the presences of the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. But Yandy Diaz will help the cause.

Diaz quietly enjoyed a superb 2022 campaign with the Rays. He slashed .296/.401/.423 with an .824 OPS. Although he only clubbed 9 home runs, Diaz smashed 33 doubles last season. Yandy Diaz also provides an element of defensive versatility given his ability to play third or first base.

His production tends to get overlooked since he plays in Tampa Bay and doesn’t hit many home runs. But the Rays clearly appreciate everything he brings to the team. Diaz and Tampa Bay will look to have another successful season in 2023.