Rays mulling major post-MLB trade deadline move with key player

The Tampa Bay Rays are planning on declining their club option on outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, per MLB Trade Rumors. Kiermaier is currently dealing with an injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

He has spent his entire 9-year MLB career with the Rays. Kiermaier never been much of a threat at the plate. For his career, Kiermaier has hit just .228/.281/.369 with 82 home runs. However, his value stems on the defensive side of things.

Kiermaier is as consistent as they come in centerfield. Whether he is making a spectacular or routine play, he is a guy that the Rays have counted on for years. He owns a career .988 fielding percentage. As a result, Kevin Kiermaier is a 3-time Gold Glove winner.

He has racked up 31.7 career WAR for the Rays over the course of his time in Tampa Bay. So he makes up for his lack of hitting prowess with reliable defense. But at 32-years old, Tampa Bay is reportedly ready to move on from their longtime centerfielder.

The Rays are currently in the midst of a Wild Card push. They would love to win the AL East, but the Yankees hold a massive lead over them. Nonetheless, this is a ball club with legitimate World Series aspirations. It has been a change for the Rays playing without Kiermaier this year, who had been a mainstay on the team over the past nine seasons.

But they have found ways to win despite his absence. If they do end up cutting the cord with the veteran outfielder, he should receive plenty of interest on the open market.