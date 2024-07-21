Taj Bradley continued his dominant run for the Tampa Bay Rays in the team's 9-1 win over the New York Yankees on Saturday. Bradley pitched one-hit ball over seven innings to remain unbeaten in seven straight starts.

Not only that, but the Rays managed to accomplish something only done once since 1901, per OptaSTATS:

.

The Rays became just the second MLB team to do all of these in a single game:

Score 9+ Runs

Hit 4+ HR

Hold Opp. To 0/1 Runs

Record 5+ Walks

Steal 2+ Bases

Opp. GIDP 3+ Times

The last team to accomplish this feat was the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Braves on August 23, 1958.

Alex Jackson, Isaac Paredes and Randy Arozarena homered off Nestor Cortes, and then Arozarena added another for his seventh multi-homer game. Arozarena tied a career high with four hits and Curtis Mead, back in the majors for the first time since May 3rd, had three hits including a go-ahead double in the third.

Bradley allowed his only hit when Ben Rice doubled leading off the first, and the 23-year-old right-hander has a 0.92 ERA in his last eight starts.

In the 1958 game where the Dodgers accomplished the feat, pitcher Don Drysdale hit a pair of home runs and had four RBIs in the 10-1 win.

Rays potential sellers at deadline

The Rays are currently 49-49 on the season and, while that would have them in the mix in other divisions, they're a full 11 games back in the American League East. As such, Tampa Bay may be looking to deal at the trade deadline.

The Rays have a number of players that are likely to draw interest from contending clubs at the deadline. Chief among those trade chips is versatile infielder Isaac Paredes. Tampa Bay’s division rivals the New York Yankees appear intrigued by Paredes. New York would like to upgrade their infield, particularly at third and second. Paredes can handle both positions and Neander is open to fielding offers for the young All-Star.

In addition to being able to play multiple infield positions Paredes provides production at the plate. He’s up to 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 50 RBI this season with an OPS+ of 136 and 2.5 WAR in 91 games. Last year Paredes posted 31 homers and 98 RBI, so 2024 is no fluke. In fact, the 25-year-old infielder was selected to his first All-Star team this season.