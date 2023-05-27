Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

For those who want to know just how dominant the Tampa Bay Rays have been this 2023 season, look no further than their current home run tally.

The Rays officially became the first team to reach 100 home runs this season during Saturday’s showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Harold Ramirez made the hit off Clayton Kershaw in the fifth inning, securing the milestone in the process.

While that is already astounding enough, what makes it even better is the fact that it took Tampa Bay less than two months to achieve the feat. For comparison, last year, the team only reached the 100-HR plateau in August, per MLB Twitter.

The Rays become the first team to hit 100 home runs this season! They hit their 100th on August 12 last season. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nAhXB9dRx4 — MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Rays have already made plenty of history this 2023 season, but their latest milestone shows how they were able to transform themselves into the top team not only in the American League but also in the whole MLB.

Entering Saturday’s showdown, the team had 99 home runs already. Yandy Diaz leads the team with 12 home runs, while Josh Lowe and Randy Arozarena have 11 homers apiece. Luke Raley has 10 homers, Brandon Lowe with eight, and Wander Franco with seven.

If the Rays can keep hitting the baseball at the same rate they are currently in, it’s not hard to see them breaching the 300-HR mark this 2023. They might also have a shot at the current record (307) for most home runs by a team in a season set by the Minnesota Twins.

Of course that is unlikely the focus of the Rays right now, but it will definitely be incredible to see them make more history while eyeing the World Series title.