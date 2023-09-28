Ever since the 2023 MLB regular season got underway, it was clear that the Tampa Bay Rays were going to be one of the best teams in baseball. They got off to a historic start and remained unbeaten far longer than any other team, but it's looking like they aren't going to win the AL East as the Baltimore Orioles are just one win away from clinching the division with the Rays 2.5 games behind them. The Rays are still one of the best teams in baseball, they just happen to be in the best division in baseball as well. Tampa Bay is still going to the playoffs via the wild card (it is still also possible to win the division) and they clinched a playoff birth back on September 17th. However, the Rays never celebrated clinching as they lost that day to the Orioles, and they had more hope of winning the division. The celebration finally took place on Wednesday after a 5-0 win against the Boston Red Sox.

The Rays didn't feel like they had anything worth celebrating on September 17th, and rightfully so. The goal was always to win the division, and no team wants to celebrate after a loss anyways. Tampa Bay didn't end up reaching their goal of winning the division, but this team has a lot to be proud of. In four out of the five other divisions in baseball, the Rays would have the most wins or tied for the most wins. That is impressive.

This team is likely going to be in the playoffs via the wild card, but they are more than capable of going all the way.