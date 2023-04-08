Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

By now, every baseball fan knows the Tampa Bay Rays are always a tough out for anyone in the big leagues, despite not having a massive payroll or any big-name superstars. Well don’t look now but Kevin Cash’s ballclub is off to a blistering start in 2023, currently sitting at 7-0 after beating the Oakland Athletics 9-5 on Friday night. In the process, the Rays have reached a feat that hasn’t been done since the 2001 Seattle Mariners.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

The Rays are the first team to win seven straight games by four or more runs since the Mariners in September 2001. They are the 5th team since 2000 to start the season 7-0. pic.twitter.com/MglLFZKMCX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 8, 2023

Winning seven in a row is one thing, but Tampa is comfortably beating their opponents each and every night. The Rays rank towards the top of the MLB in basically every category, sitting 1st in runs scored with 7.3, fifth in average at .284, first in slugging at .542, and third in homers with 13. On the mound? Just a casual 2.00 ERA as a staff. Simply spectacular.

At the dish, it’s no surprise to see Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena leading the charge. The shortstop is absolutely tearing the cover off the baseball, slashing .417 with two long balls and three doubles already. As for Arozarena, who just shined with Team Mexico at the World Baseball Classic, he’s hitting .364.

Sure, it’s early. But, the Rays are already showing they’re ready to be a legitimate contender again when October rolls around. And despite playing in the always difficult American League East, Tampa Bay has every chance to win the division. The team continues their three-game set with the A’s on Saturday and will be looking to extend the unbeaten streak to eight with Jeffrey Springs on the hill.