Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is facing charges of illegal use and possession of a firearm, following an armed altercation in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, per ESPN's Juan Recio.

Franco was arrested in San Juan de la Maguana, after guns were drawn in the altercation, prosecutors located a firearm that wasn't registered to Franco.

“The armed altercation occurred between Franco, another man and the father of that man over Franco's relationship with a woman prosecutors said lived in the apartment complex. The dispute took place in the parking lot of the apartment complex after Franco arrived there,” Recio noted.

Court date TBD for Rays' Wander Franco

There is no current court date scheduled related to the recent charges. However, Franco is already involved in a separate case dating from January, and is set to appear in the Dominican Republic on December 12, per Recio. He was placed on MLB's restricted list in July, sources had told ESPN.

The Rays signed Franco to an 11-year, $182 million extension in 2021. He's hit 30 homeruns and has recorded 292 hits over three seasons, earning one All-Star appearance in 2023.

The organization hasn't commented on Franco's ongoing legal situation at this time.