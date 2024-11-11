Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has not played since 2023 because of sexual abuse allegations. The trial in his native Dominican Republic will continue after sufficient evidence was found. He remains on administrative leave and has not played since July 2023. Franco was back in the news as the once-promising shortstop was arrested after an altercation involving guns. Juan Recio of ESPN reported the incident on Monday.

“Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested on Monday in San Juan de la Maguana, 100 miles west of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic after what two police sources said was an altercation on Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in which guns were drawn,” Recio reported. “Police sources confirm that Franco and an unnamed woman are being held for questioning following the incident.”

This incident adds to the mounting pile of legal issues for Franco. His trial is set to begin in December, but court delays have pushed this entire issue back before.

Rays moving forward without Wander Franco

Franco was a promising prospect for the Rays back in 2021. The franchise gave him a rare big-money contract, locking him in for 11 years and $182 million. Now, he is not allowed to leave the Dominican Republic until his trial is resolved. This incident could extend that stay and further delay any return to Major League Baseball.

Franco has also been hit with a human trafficking charge, which is part of the trial. The allegation surrounds an alleged relationship with a 14-year-old girl when Franco was in his 20s. The girl's parents are involved in the case and it could be a lengthy trial.

The Rays enter free agency with the contract still on their books, anchoring their small-market budget. They will work around the contract to build a contender, but it will be difficult.