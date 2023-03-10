Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz just cannot catch a break. The 31-year-old has already missed over a week of MLB Spring Training action while he deals with a hip flexor injury, and he went down to injury again in Friday’s exhibition game against the Atlanta Braves.

Diaz had just returned to the lineup after dealing with a hip issue, and now has another issue to deal with. In just his first at-bat of the day, Diaz was hit by a pitch in the hand area and forced to leave the game as a precaution, according to Bally Sports’ Rays sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker.

“Yandy Diaz back in the line up after a hip issue, now has to leave the game in just his first AB after getting hit by the pitch on what looked to be his hand/wrist area,” she tweeted shortly after he left the game.

The Rays will be hoping to get their starting 3B healthy by the start of the season, but it’s certainly been a tough MLB Spring Training campaign for the Cuba native.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Diaz would play first base in Friday’s Grapefruit League game, but he didn’t have much of an opportunity to try out the new position.

Diaz hits atop Tampa’s lineup, gets on base frequently and makes a lot of hard contact for the Florida-based franchise.

The former Cleveland Indian is coming off a solid 2022 campaign that saw him hit .296 with nine home runs and 71 runs scored.

Rays’ Yandy Diaz signed a three-year, $24 million contract extension in the offseason and is expected to begin Opening Day at first base, but has the ability to play all over the diamond, per Fantasy Pros.