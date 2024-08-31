Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is still nursing an injury, after leaving a game early Friday. The Rays infielder is day-to-day with knee tendinitis, per MLB.com. He's unlikely to play for the team Saturday afternoon.

Diaz appeared hurt in a game against the San Diego Padres. The slugger homered in the second inning, but appeared to be in pain as he jogged around the bases. He stayed in the game, and posted another hit for the team in the fourth inning.

Diaz singled in that plate appearance, and again appeared to be in pain as he made his way to first. The Rays took him out of the game following that development, and kept him under medical observation. Tampa Bay replaced Diaz with Jonathan Aranda.

The Rays are 66-68 on the year, heading into a game Saturday with the Padres.

Yandy Diaz is a leader for the Rays

The Rays are hopeful to have Diaz back very soon. The veteran is hitting .276 at the plate this season, and has hits in four of his last five games. Diaz was red-hot at the plate on Friday, despite playing with a knee injury. The infielder has been bothered frequently by injuries the last few years.

This season, Diaz has 12 home runs and 59 RBIs. Diaz has homered in two of the last three games. Tampa Bay needs to find an answer immediately for his offense, especially if Diaz has to miss an extended period of time. Aranda offers an option for the Rays, but the club may need to find someone else. Aranda was recalled from Triple A on Friday afternoon, just before the Padres game.

Diaz made headlines in the last week, for the wrong reasons. The veteran appeared to get into a heated altercation with one of his teammates, Jose Caballero, during a recent game against Oakland. Coaches and players had to separate the two men in the dugout, and Rays manager Kevin Cash blamed stress and frustrations for the altercation following the game.

There's certainly a reason now for Diaz to be frustrated. His team needs him in the last month of the season to hit well and help the club pick up some wins. While American League playoff hopes seem to be lost, the Rays can still rally together and finish the year with a winning record. Diaz was an All-Star in 2023, who also won a Silver Slugger award that season. He finished the 2023 campaign as the AL batting champion.

The Rays play the Padres Saturday at 4:10 Eastern.