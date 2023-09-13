Yandy Diaz was removed from the Tampa Bay Rays' loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after suffering a testicular contusion — but the 32-year-old is back in the lineup on Wednesday afternoon.

“I feel a lot better,” Diaz said before the contest, per the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin. “It still hurts a little bit but I'm good.”

It looks like the Cuban native is no worse for wear, as he hit his 31st double of the season off Dallas Keuchel in the top of the second inning, knocking in two runs in the process.

Diaz was removed in the fifth stanza of Tuesday's contest after fouling off a pitch that hit him below the belt. He was eventually replaced by Isaac Paredes at first-base, with Curtis Mead entering to play the hot corner.

Although he was officially given a day-to-day injury designation, Rays fans will breathe a sigh of relief to see the team's leadoff batter back in the lineup so quickly.

Diaz has been a key piece of Tampa Bay's offense this season, helping the club to a healthy 89-57 record, good enough for second place in the AL East.

He signed a three-year, $24 million contract extension with the team back in January after putting together a quietly superb 2022 campaign.

He slashed .296/.401/.423 with an .824 OPS. Although he only hit 9 home runs, he crushed 33 doubles last season. His ability to play both third and first base has also given the team more flexibility with its defensive structure.

In 2023, Yandy Diaz will look to help the Rays make noise in the postseason after presumably recovering from his testicular contusion.