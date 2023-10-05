There were multiple embarrassing aspects of the Tampa Bay Rays' wild-card series sweep at the hands of the Texas Rangers. Not only were the Rays outscored 11-1 on their way to elimination, but they did it amid a historically low playoff attendance. Tampa Bay's attendance of 19,704 fans in Game 1 was the lowest for a playoff game since the 1919 World Series.

Tampa Bay's attendance was only slightly better the next afternoon when 20,198 people saw the Rangers eliminate the Rays. The Rays players wish they could've played in front of a sold-out Tropicana Field, though they don't blame Tampa Bay fans for failing to fill up the ballpark.

“Having played in a packed Trop and listened to them and the energy they bring, I wish that it had been packed out,” Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks told reporters, via Evan Closky of 10 Tampa Bay Sports “I know that playing at 3 o'clock on a Tuesday and Wednesday—especially with everything that has hit the common household in the past three years—it does make it tough. But yeah, I would've loved to have seen it packed. I understand both sides of it…It is what it is.”

Pete Fairbanks and Brandon Lowe talked about the Tropicana Field attendance these past two days. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/Y0n1XgigOY — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) October 5, 2023

Tropicana Field has a max capacity of 25,025. Both Rays' playoff games had a start time of 3 p.m. ET. The game times were not announced until Sunday night, giving fans fewer than 48 hours' notice.

“It's a tough time to get people here.” Brandon Lowe said. “You announce a game with a day of heads up at 3 o'clock. People do have lives. People do have other things that they need to do: children, work. It's hard to get off.

“I love every one of the 20,000 that came out. I believe that they cheered and gave us something to play for.”