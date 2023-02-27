Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow suffered an oblique injury during a live batting practice session on Monday, according to Marc Topkin of Tampa Bay Times.

Tyler Glasnow will get an MRI done on Tuesday to determine the severity, but it seems certain that he will miss some time, according to Topkin. Glasnow threw about six pitches before walking off of the mound with an athletic trainer.

The Rays were expecting Glasnow to be a key part of the team’s rotation this season, specifically as the number two guy behind Shane McClanahan. Now with Glasnow suffering an oblique injury, depending on the severity of the injury the Rays could be without him for significant time again. An oblique injury could take months to recover from if it is bad enough, and pitchers typically take as many as 35 days to recover from a grade 1 oblique strain, according to MLB.com.

Glasnow has had a lot of trouble with injuries in recent seasons. He pitched in 14 games before requiring Tommy John surgery in 2021, and pitched in just two games late in 2022.

The Rays should go into the season with Shane McClanahan as the number one guy, with Drew Rasmussen, Zach Eflin and Jeffrey Springs each moving up a slot. Candidates to slot into the fifth spot are Luis Patino and Yonny Chirinos.

The Rays have been known for using their bullpen a lot, but they were expected to have a legitimate starting rotation going into 2023. That could still happen, but it wouldn’t be a shock if they went that route for the fifth spot in the rotation.

Still, a staff with McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, Zach Eflin and Jeffrey Springs followed by Luis Patino or Yonny Chirinos should be able to perform well. Then, when the Rays hopefully get Glasnow back, they could have the dominant rotation they envisioned coming into spring training.