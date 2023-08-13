The Tampa Bay Rays have been the prime example of success for small-market teams in the sports world for the last several years. Top players like Wander Franco, Shane McClanahan, and Randy Arozarena have evolved into some of the best players in baseball, despite the lack of fanfare they receive. The Rays have been a consistent staple in the postseason, even though they rarely make big splash signings or trades.

Other stars like Blake Snell and Willy Adames have been traded out of Tampa Bay because they likely would not have been able to afford handing them big money extensions. Similar to previous years, their 2023 trade deadline action was fairly quiet, as they only added former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale, although given his strong season, he figures to be a huge help for the Rays.

Tampa's starting pitching depth is severely depleted, with McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, and Jeffrey Springs all out for the rest of the year, so the hope is that Civale will be able to thrive in their rotation. Even with the lack of moves before the trade deadline, there are a couple of changes the Rays still need to make over the next few weeks.

Activate Taylor Walls

The latest update on Taylor Walls oblique injury wasn't exactly encouraging, and it seems like a September return is the best-case scenario for Walls, as manager Kevin Cash is hoping that he will be ready for the postseason run. Walls isn't the greatest baseball player of all time, but bringing him back into the fold in a utility infielder role will surely help out Tampa Bay.

The past two years have seen Walls develop into a key piece of the puzzle for the Rays, but his oblique injury has limited him to 79 games in 2023. His batting average may be a measly .211, but he's a strong defender at multiple spots in the field, and has already stolen 20 bases in his limited action. When he returns, Walls will have a big role for Tampa Bay.

Promote Junior Caminero

For a franchise that has a phenomenal farm system, their best prospect currently is infielder Junior Caminero. Caminero was only promoted to Double-A back in May, but there's a chance that Tampa Bay's front office may give him a chance in the majors when rosters expand in September.

Caminero has been absolutely raking in the minors at both Single-A and Double-A this year (.324 BA, 21 HR, 69 RBI, .948 OPS), so a promotion might be just around the corner. In addition to his fantastic hitting, Caminero can play several spots in the field as well, and with the Rays looking for a spark down the stretch of the season, giving the 20-year old phenom a shot could be the answer.

Utilize Osleivis Basabe

Osleivis Basabe was promoted by the Rays on Saturday, and could make his debut in their weekend series against the Guardians. Basabe is already part of their 40-man roster, so his major league debut was going to arrive sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay lost Nathaniel Lowe to acquire Basabe, so expectations are naturally high for the Venezuelan infielder.

Following his impeccable performance in Single-A and Double-A, Basabe was promoted to Triple-A for the 2023 campaign. With many youngsters focused on hitting the ball out of the park, Basabe brings a different repertoire as a tremendous contact hitter who runs the bases well. The power is still a massive point of improvement, but having the ability to flourish as a versatile defender and utility infielder makes him a perfect fit in Cash's system with the Rays.