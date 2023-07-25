The Tampa Bay Rays face a challenging MLB trade deadline as they seek to bolster their roster for a potential World Series run. The Rays, being a small-market team, typically don't have the resources to make major acquisitions this time of the year. But that may be different this year.

The once red-hot Rays are now seeing the effects of a long season, struggling with a multitude of key injuries to their starting rotation in Drew Rasmussen, Shane Baz and Jeffrey Springs and others right before the All-Star break. With a scarcity of quality starting pitching options available, the Rays may need to part ways with some of their top-10 prospects to secure a notable talent like Marcus Stroman or a similar.

Owner Stu Sternberg's willingness to take on substantial salaries gives the Rays the flexibility to pursue impactful trades, per The Athletic's Jim Bowden. Not to mention their deep farm system offers enticing assets for potential trade partners, making them an attractive trade destination. After making it to the 2022 World Series, the Rays are eager to get back, therefore, they seem not afraid to take risks and explore various avenues to enhance their roster this season as they look as one of the more promising teams in the AL.

Besides potentially adding to their starting pitching, the Rays might also be open to exploring upgrades at second base and catcher, along with bullpen depth. If the Rays hope to make any of these a possibility, they'll have to reach into that thriving farm system. As the MLB trade deadline approaches, here's five out of the top-10 prospects, according to FanGraphs, in the Rays system that could be traded.

Curtis Mead, LF

Curtis Mead is a dangerous hitter in the minor leagues and has the potential to become a well-rounded offensive threat in the middle of the Rays' lineup. He has shown impressive hitting skills with a .306/.376/.517 career slash line in the minors. Mead has a balanced and explosive swing, generating impressive power and bat speed. He also improved his plate discipline, increasing his walk rates and reducing his chase rate in 2022. However, his defensive position is still uncertain, and he might benefit from transitioning to left field or designated hitter. Given his big league-ready bat, Mead could be a valuable trade asset for the Rays to acquire talent that improves their roster.

Junior Caminero, 3B

Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay's No. 1 prospect and the No. 14 prospect in baseball, is a powerful and explosive third baseman who could be traded by the Rays to enhance their roster. His impressive hitting ability and raw power make him a valuable trade asset for the team. While he needs to work on recognizing breaking balls and plate discipline, Caminero's in-zone contact skills are promising. With his potential to hit for power and play third base, he becomes a sought-after trade prospect that could help the Rays acquire talent to boost their chances of winning a championship.

Kyle Manzardo, 1B

Kyle Manzardo is a strong lefty hitter with excellent contact skills and a good eye for the strike zone. He has been a consistent performer in the minors, with a career .327/.426/.617 slash line and 22 homers across High-A and Double-A in 2022. While he lacks over-the-fence power, his precise feel for the barrel and tendency to hunt pitches he can drive make his game power play above his raw power. Manzardo is similar to DJ LeMahieu in his skill set and could provide a long-term answer at first base for the Rays. His offensive capabilities could be attractive to other teams, making him a potential trade asset for Tampa Bay.

Osleivis Basabe, 2B

Osleivis Basabe is a talented infielder with an over-aggressive approach and a high-effort swing. Despite his unorthodox style, Basabe has fantastic hand-eye coordination and bat control, resulting in a .316/.375/.434 career slash line in the minors. He lacks over-the-fence power but compensates with his ability to make consistent contact. Basabe's defensive skills are versatile, and while he is passable at shortstop, he is a better fit at third and second base. He has lightning-quick transfer and acrobatic plays through sheer effort. As a multi-positional infielder, Basabe could be a trade piece that interests other teams, potentially providing the Rays with a valuable return.

Kameron Misner, CF

Kameron Misner is a talented outfield prospect with a combination of plus raw power and speed. He has made some mechanical tweaks to his swing since college, resulting in increased power that has played well in games. Misner has showcased the ability to hit home runs to all fields and has demonstrated improvement in his power-over-hit reputation. However, he struggles with contact and has a 30% strikeout rate. Defensively, Misner is on the fringe in center field, making his fit uncertain. Despite his power-dependent profile, his plus left-handed power could be enticing to other teams, potentially making him a trade asset for the Rays to explore.