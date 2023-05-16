Real Madrid is eyeing a potential move for Bayern Munich‘s talented left-back, Alphonso Davies, as they seek to bolster their squad for the upcoming season. The Canadian international has attracted interest from Los Blancos, with Manchester City also reportedly in the race to secure his services, reported by goal.com.

Real Madrid’s left-back position has been a cause for concern, particularly with Ferland Mendy’s recurring injury troubles throughout the 2022-23 campaign. As a result, manager Carlo Ancelotti has had to deploy midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in the left-back role. With doubts surrounding Mendy’s future, Real Madrid is now considering alternative options to strengthen their defensive line.

According to a report from Sky Germany, Real Madrid has a long-standing interest in Alphonso Davies and is contemplating making a move for the Bayern Munich star. Manchester City is also monitoring the situation closely, with the club’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, reportedly keen on bringing Davies to the Etihad Stadium.

However, Bayern Munich is determined to retain Davies and considers him “unsellable.” The German giants are eager to extend his current contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2025. This presents a significant obstacle for Real Madrid and Manchester City in their pursuit of the highly-rated left-back.

In addition to their interest in Davies, Real Madrid is closing in on the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and may also rekindle their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. The Spanish club has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Bellingham and is scheduled to hold talks with Dortmund to finalize the transfer, which could exceed £100 million ($125 million).

As the summer transfer window approaches, Real Madrid is actively exploring opportunities to strengthen their squad. The potential acquisition of Alphonso Davies would significantly bolster their defensive options and provide much-needed competition for the left-back position. However, the challenge lies in convincing Bayern Munich to part ways with their prized asset, who is considered a vital player for the Bundesliga champions.