Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is well familiar with facing Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side. Tuchel had three tactical duels with Guardiola over the first few months of his managerial run at Chelsea. Tuchel guided Chelsea to a win in each match, including in the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final.

Tuchel will once again square off with Guardiola, as Bayern Munich will meet Manchester City in the upcoming Champions League quarterfinal round. The first leg of the tie is set for Tuesday from the Etihad Stadium.

Tuchel is well aware of the grand challenge that will await his Bayern Munich squad on Tuesday.

“We have a few players carrying a knock and City have been in great shape lately, but in football, it’s never that simple,” Tuchel said during a post-match press conference following Bayern’s league win over Freiburg.

“We’re going to get there with courage, aware that we will need to produce a great performance.”

Tuchel has served as the manager of the reigning Bundesliga champions for three contests, including their DFB-Pokal quarterfinal round defeat to Freiburg. While Bayern Munich has had a roller-coaster campaign in domestic play, no team has had any answer for the German club in the Champions League competition. The Bundesliga powerhouse has picked up a victory in each of its eight such fixtures this season.

“The Champions League is a competition where matches are decided on the day,” Tuchel said.

“Anything can happen in football, when you are ready and when you believe in yourself.”

Bayern Munich is looking to advance to the Champions League semis for the first time in three years.