Real Madrid is reportedly in the final stages of securing a new contract for their rising star, Eduardo Camavinga. The club recognized the immense potential of the 20-year-old and signed him in 2021 for £26m with the hope that he would become a central figure in their midfield.

However, Camavinga's adaptation to life at the Bernabeu was anything but gradual. Instead, he quickly established himself as a valuable senior squad member, partly due to his remarkable versatility. The French international has made 107 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions, often featuring both midfield and left-back.

In the 2022-23 season, Camavinga was called upon for duty an impressive 59 times, displaying his importance to the team. In the current campaign, he has appeared in every La Liga and Champions League match, demonstrating his versatility and adaptability under the guidance of manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Although Camavinga still has nearly four years left on his existing contract, Real Madrid is keen on rewarding his exceptional contributions with a new deal. This proposed contract extension is expected to include a substantial salary increase and a high release clause to deter potential suitors, particularly from the Premier League and Saudi Pro League.

Real Madrid's recent 2-0 victory over Las Palmas helped them regain the second spot in the La Liga table. Camavinga played 77 minutes in that match before being replaced by Toni Kroos. This season, he has primarily featured in central midfield, with Ancelotti adapting his tactics to address the squad's attacking challenges.

However, due to recent injuries to Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, Camavinga might be required to fill in at left-back or center-back temporarily. With his versatility and growing influence on the team, Eduardo Camavinga appears to have a bright future at Real Madrid, and the club is eager to secure his services for the long term.