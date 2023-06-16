Real Madrid are on the brink of signing Espanyol striker Joselu this summer. The former Real Madrid man has been linked with a potential return to the club since the end of the La Liga campaign.

Now, Marca says that the personal terms are agreed with the 33-year-old. According to Jorge C Picon from Relevo, Real Madrid can announce the return of Joselu as early as next week.

The reports suggest that the Espanyol striker currently has a clause in his contract. It allows Joselu to leave on loan for a season if the club gets relegated. Considering that the terms have been agreed, it is assumed that the 33-year-old is on a different wage than the squad.

Joselu played for Real Madrid Castilla between 2010 and 2012 and won promotion to the second division in his second season with the Whites. He scored 16 goals in La Liga for Espanyol this season.

The Real Madrid hierarchy will reportedly sign Joselu as a replacement for Mariano Diaz rather than Karim Benzema. The Spain International will be a rotational squad player for Carlo Ancelotti, enabling the Los Blancos to force the issue in certain games. The 14-time European champions have also confirmed Eden Hazard's and Marco Asensio's departures.

Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has been linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu this summer. He is reportedly considered as the replacement for Benzema by President Florentino Perez. The Frenchman left Los Blancos this summer after 14 years, winning five Champions League titles and the Ballon d'Or in 2022.