Jude Bellingham, the newly signed Real Madrid midfielder, has revealed that he received a good luck message from former England international David Beckham, reported by goal.com. Following his high-profile transfer to the Spanish giants, Bellingham received multiple messages from former Los Blancos players.

Bellingham, who recently completed a €103 million (£88m/$112m) move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid, joins a distinguished group of English players who have donned the famous white jersey of the club. Beckham, who spent four successful years at the Bernabeu between 2003 and 2007, reached out to offer his support and advice to the young talent.

Expressing his gratitude for the message, Bellingham said, “David Beckham messaged me briefly to wish me all the best. It is one of those moves where everyone has their input from the outside, so you do hear a lot of things and advice. I am quite good at filtering out the good from the bad, so far it has been really positive from ex-players. I will try and take that on board and at some point maybe get in touch with them and see how they adapted to life in Spain.”

Despite the weight of expectations that come with such a significant transfer, Bellingham insists he is not feeling the pressure. However, he acknowledges the challenge of overcoming the language barrier and is currently dedicating himself to learning Spanish. Utilizing a language learning app on his phone, Bellingham has been making steady progress and feels more comfortable as he listens to interviews with Spanish-speaking players and watches TV programs in the language. He also noted that Spanish is easier for him to learn compared to German, which he had studied previously.

As Jude Bellingham settles into his new surroundings, he is gearing up for pre-season friendlies against top clubs such as AC Milan, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Juventus during Real Madrid's American tour. The 2023-24 La Liga campaign will commence for Real Madrid on August 13 with a match against Athletic Club.