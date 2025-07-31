The MLB trade deadline is a few hours away, and teams are still making moves before the clock hits zero. The New York Mets are one of those teams, and they made a deal with the Baltimore Orioles for a key player, according to beat writer Anthony DiComo.

“Source: The Mets are acquiring Cedric Mullins from the Orioles,” DiComo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mullins had been big for the Orioles since making his major league debut in 2018, but the All-Star will now be looking to make his presence felt with the Mets, as they were one of the few teams eyeing him. The Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, and San Diego Padres were also reportedly interested.

It's a big get for the Mets, as Mullins has been hot over the past several games, and the hope is that he can continue to play well with his new team. Others around the league have seen what the Mets have done over the course of the deadline and are impressed.

“It's been an impressive deadline for the Mets, who have acquired three leverage relievers and a former All-Star outfielder without giving up any of their true blue-chip prospects. Unquestionably a better team than it was this time last week,” DiComo wrote.

Over the past few days, the Mets have acquired Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants, Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals, and Gregory Soto from the Orioles.

The Mets are one of the top teams in the NL, and are the No. 1 seed in the NL East at 62-47. With these moves, there's a good chance that they could separate themselves from the Phillies in the division. With just hours remaining in the deadline, the Mets should be done making moves, and they should be satisfied with what they've done.