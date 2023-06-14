Real Madrid has emerged victorious in the pursuit of talented English midfielder Jude Bellingham, securing his signature after a closely contested Bundesliga campaign with Borussia Dortmund, reported by mirror. The Spanish giants have officially announced an agreement with Dortmund for the transfer of Bellingham.

Borussia Dortmund had previously released a statement confirming the deal. The highly sought-after 19-year-old, who celebrates his 20th birthday later this month, has committed to a six-year contract with Real Madrid. The financial details of the transfer reveal that Madrid will pay an initial fee of €103 million (£88 million), with an additional €30 million (£25 million) potentially due in performance-based add-ons. If all the add-ons are met, the total fee would surpass the record for the highest amount paid for an English player, currently held by Manchester City's acquisition of Jack Grealish in 2021.

A statement from Real Madrid reads, “Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement on the transfer of player Jude Bellingham, who will be linked to our club for the next six seasons.”

The presentation ceremony for Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place at 12:00 noon on Thursday, June 15, at Real Madrid City. Following the ceremony, Bellingham will address the media, providing his thoughts on joining the illustrious Spanish club.

Bellingham's move to Real Madrid marks a significant milestone in his young career, as he joins a club renowned for its success and storied history. The midfielder's impressive performances for Dortmund and the England national team have captured the attention of top clubs across Europe, but it is Real Madrid who have won the race for his signature.

As Bellingham embarks on this new chapter, the footballing world eagerly awaits his contributions to Real Madrid's pursuit of further triumphs both domestically and on the European stage.