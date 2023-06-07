In a major transfer coup, Real Madrid has secured the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for a staggering fee of €100 million, plus additional add-ons, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The deal has been finalized, and the young English midfielder is set to join the Spanish giants on a six-year contract that will keep him at the club until June 2029.

Negotiations between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have been ongoing for some time, and the agreement was reached back in April. With the deal now officially confirmed, Bellingham's medical tests have already been scheduled, with the club keen to complete them this week.

Despite Dortmund's disappointing season, where they narrowly missed out on the Bundesliga title, Bellingham's performances have been impressive. The 19-year-old midfielder has showcased his immense talent and potential, capturing the attention of top clubs across Europe.

There were initial concerns about Bellingham's fitness due to a knee injury he sustained towards the end of the season. However, it is believed that the young prodigy is on track to make a full recovery and will be ready for pre-season training with Real Madrid in July.

The acquisition of Bellingham is seen as a significant statement of intent by Real Madrid as they look to reinforce their squad and build for the future. The club has a rich history of nurturing young talents and providing them with the platform to excel on the biggest stage.

As Bellingham prepares to embark on his new chapter at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid fans will be eagerly anticipating his debut and the impact he can make in the famous white jersey.