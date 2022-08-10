Karim Benzema moves one step closer to Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid history books in UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid captured yet another piece of silverware on Wednesday in Helsinki as the Champions League winners beat the Europa holders Frankurt by a score of 2-0. By no surprise, talisman Karim Benzema played a key part in the result, putting away the second goal for his side with a tidy finish.

In the process, the Frenchman passed club legend Raul in the all-time leading scorer charts with 324 goals now, moving up to second behind only Cristiano Ronaldo. Via BR Football:

Karim Benzema passes Raúl to become the second all-time leading goalscorer for Real Madrid. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has more 😤 pic.twitter.com/P9BmHQyOIu — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 10, 2022

It’s unlikely Karim Benzema catches Cristiano, who netted a whopping 450 times during his career with Los Blancos. Absolutely clinical. Benzema spent many years essentially in Ronaldo’s shadow, but he’s definitely shining now.

The France international was the number one reason Madrid even won the UCL last season, bagging a mind-boggling 15 goals in 12 appearances. Carlo Ancelotti’s group was on the brink of elimination on several occasions too, but Benzema came up with integral goals. Across all competitions last term, he ultimately netted 42 times and also supplied 12 assists in La Liga as Real Madrid won the title.

While Madrid did look a bit rusty against Frankfurt, it’s good to see Karim Benzema getting off the mark. There’s a good chance he even captures the Ballon d’Or later this year after his remarkable 2021-22 campaign.

Benzema may never catch Ronaldo to become the top scorer in club history, but his value to Los Blancos is massive. That cannot be overlooked. Hopefully, the striker can help his squad chase numerous trophies once again in 2022-23. Madrid begin their league campaign this weekend vs. Almeria.