Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi is reportedly eager to reunite with former teammate Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid, with speculation swirling about a potential move in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to Mundo Deportivo, Hakimi, whose contract with PSG expires in 2026, sees the opportunity to join Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu as an enticing prospect, especially considering PSG's reluctance to lose him for free in the following season.
The Moroccan wing-back, a product of Real Madrid's esteemed academy, La Fabrica, shares a close bond with Mbappe both on and off the field. With Mbappe's future at PSG uncertain, Hakimi's potential transfer to Real Madrid could serve as leverage to facilitate a smoother negotiation process for the Frenchman and his camp.
Despite struggling to secure a regular starting role at Real Madrid earlier in his career, Hakimi has blossomed into a key player for PSG under the guidance of manager Luis Enrique. His dynamic style of play and versatility have made him a valuable asset for the Parisian club, contributing both defensively and offensively.
For Hakimi, returning to the club where he honed his skills as a young player holds sentimental value, presenting an opportunity to prove himself on the grandest stage alongside Mbappe and other top talents at Real Madrid. The prospect of donning the iconic white jersey again and competing in prestigious competitions like La Liga and the UEFA Champions League is undoubtedly enticing for the 24-year-old.
As PSG braces for Mbappe's imminent departure, retaining Hakimi's services beyond this season is crucial for the club's rebuilding efforts and aspirations for continued success. However, with Hakimi's desire for a potential reunion with Mbappe at Real Madrid gaining traction, PSG faces a delicate balancing act in navigating the intricate dynamics of player contracts and transfer negotiations in the ever-evolving landscape of elite football.