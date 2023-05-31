PSG defender Achraf Hakimi is hoping to return to Real Madrid this summer. The right-back has not been comfortable with his life at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and is now looking for an exit option.

According to the reports from Jorge C. Picon, Hakimi would be delighted at the possibility of returning to his boyhood club. He left Santiago Bernabeu in 2020 due to the lack of first-team opportunities under Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid have had a disappointing 2022/23 season by their standards. Despite winning the Copa del Rey, they couldn’t defend either La Liga or Champions League titles from the previous season. Now, they are hoping to revamp their squad for next season.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has clarified that he wants new faces in his squad for next season. President Florentino Perez has supported him despite the pressure on Ancelotti after the Champions League exit to Manchester City.

The Los Blancos are in for a big-money move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer. Plus, the rumors of Kylian Mbappe joining the club just don’t seem to fade away. With the reported rumors of Vinicius Jr. leaving the club due to life unrest, those rumors could gain pace quickly.

The addition of Hakimi could be a big boost considering that he was a Real Madrid academy graduate. Considering the fact that Dani Carvajal is aging, Hakimi can become the first-choice right-back with the Whites. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic season, winning Ligue 1 with PSG and reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup with Morocco.