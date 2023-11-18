Real Madrid will be without Vinicius Jr for the next 2-2.5 months after he suffered a hamstring injury on international duty with Brazil.

Real Madrid have been dealt a crushing injury blow that will surely hurt their attack for the foreseeable future.

Vinicius Jr suffered a thigh injury in Brazil's 2-1 defeat on Thursday in World Cup qualifying and had to be taken off. He returned to the Spanish capital for further testing and is now ruled out for 2-2.5 months with a hamstring issue, via Fabrizio Romano. Madrid released this statement on Saturday:

“He [Vinícius] has been diagnosed with a tear in his left femoral bicep which is affecting the tendon in his hamstring,” Real Madrid said.

“His recovery will be monitored.”

This adds to a laundry list of injury woes that Los Blancos already has. French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga just sustained an injury on international duty as well and is expected to be out until January. Camavinga is a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI. Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are two others sidelined at the moment, too. Courtois isn't expected back until next season.

Vinicius isn't firing on all cylinders this term like usual, scoring just four goals in LaLiga action while contributing one assist. Real Madrid is second in the table. Although the Brazilian is out, Jude Bellingham's emergence as a goal-scorer should help them keep hitting the back of the net. The Englishman has 13 goals in 14 games across all competitions thus far. He pulled out of the England squad for their Euro Qualifiers due to injury, but the youngster is expected back after the break.

On Friday, Vinicius Jr. hinted that he could've very well injured the same hamstring that caused him to miss time earlier in the campaign. Hopefully, this time it can heal for good and he can find his best again. Madrid is back at it in league play next Sunday against Cadiz.