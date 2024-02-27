Real Madrid's pursuit of Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies intensifies as verbal agreement signals a potential move in 2024 or 2025. Led by key figures Juni Calafat and Jose Angel Sanchez, Los Blancos seeks to secure the Canadian left-back's signature amid interest from rivals and English clubs.
Discussions between Real Madrid and Davies' camp have progressed significantly, with the La Liga giants urging him not to renew his Bayern contract, which expires in 2025, facilitating a potential transfer. While Bayern values Davies at €50 million, the Whites eye a “below-market deal,” akin to previous successful transfers like Toni Kroos in 2014.
Davies' expressed desire to join Real Madrid aligns with the club's ambitions, setting the stage for negotiations as both parties seek a mutually beneficial agreement. With Davies unwilling to extend his contract, Bayern may seek to avoid losing him for free by engaging in talks with the La Liga giants, signaling a potential blockbuster transfer on the horizon.
The impending departure of Marcelo and the need for a long-term successor at the left-back position make Real Madrid the frontrunner in the pursuit of Davies. The 21-year-old's pace, versatility, and defensive prowess make him an ideal candidate to strengthen their backline for years to come.
Moreover, Davies' preference for a move to Madrid over other potential suitors, including Barcelona and English clubs, underscores the allure of playing for one of the most storied clubs in football history. The prospect of donning the iconic white jersey at the Santiago Bernabeu is a dream scenario for the talented full-back.
Negotiations between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are expected to commence soon, with both clubs seemingly prepared to move forward on this potential transfer. As the transfer saga unfolds, all eyes will be on Real Madrid as they aim to secure the services of one of the brightest young talents in world football.