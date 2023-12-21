Real Madrid eyes Mauro Icardi's return, seeking a winter move despite past complications linked to his wife's influence.

Amidst whispers of a winter transfer window shake-up, Real Madrid is reportedly setting its sights on Mauro Icardi, signaling a potential return to the Spanish capital for the Argentine striker. Despite past complications and a thwarted transfer linked to his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, in 2019, Icardi's current prolific form at Galatasaray has reignited interest from the elite European club.

Icardi, aged 30, has been in scintillating touch since his move to Turkey, notably recording an impressive 22 goals in just 24 league games last season. Following the formalization of his transfer to Galatasaray this summer, Icardi has seamlessly continued his goal-scoring exploits, adding 12 goals to his name in a mere 15 outings, catching the attention of Real Madrid's hierarchy.

Radio Marca's recent speculation surrounding Icardi's potential move to Real Madrid comes at a critical juncture for the Spanish giants. Currently trailing league leaders Girona by a narrow two-point margin after 17 games, Carlo Ancelotti's side is seeking additional attacking prowess, especially given the modest goal return of loanee Joselu, who has managed just five LaLiga goals since joining in June as Karim Benzema's replacement.

The prospect of Icardi's return to Real Madrid could signify a significant turnaround after the breakdown of a proposed transfer in 2019, attributed partly to his departure from Inter Milan and subsequent move to PSG. Reports suggested Real Madrid's hesitancy stemmed from concerns about his wife and agent, Wanda Nara.

However, with discussions now circulating about a potential January move, Real Madrid appears keen to put past disputes aside, indicating a willingness to reconcile with the player and his representative. A reunion could offer Real Madrid a substantial offensive boost, potentially reshaping their attacking dynamics in the second half of the season.