In an exciting development for Brazilian football, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to take charge of the Brazil men's national team starting from the Copa America in 2024, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Ednaldo Rodrigues, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), confirmed this news, expressing his enthusiasm for the deal. Ancelotti's contract with Real Madrid is set to expire on July 1, 2024, paving the way for his transition to the Brazilian national team.

Although the agreement is in place, FIFA regulations stipulate that a coach can only commit to a new team within the final six months of their current contract. Therefore, Ancelotti can provide his verbal consent to the CBF at this stage, but an official contract cannot be signed until January 1, 2024. Despite the wait, Rodrigues is keen to announce the deal as soon as possible, demonstrating his eagerness to have Ancelotti at the helm of the Seleção.

The news of Ancelotti's impending appointment has already caused a stir among football enthusiasts worldwide. The highly regarded Italian coach brings a wealth of experience and success to the Brazilian national team. Having managed top clubs such as AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, and, most recently, Real Madrid, Ancelotti's track record speaks for itself.

Ancelotti's commitment to Real Madrid remains intact, as he will respect his contract with the Spanish club until its expiration. This ensures that he can fully focus on his responsibilities at Real Madrid while simultaneously preparing for his future role with Brazil.

The prospect of Carlo Ancelotti leading the Brazilian national team has generated great anticipation among fans and pundits alike. The rich footballing tradition and talent within Brazil, combined with Ancelotti's tactical acumen and man-management skills, create an exciting prospect for the national team's future success. As the Copa America in 2024 approaches, all eyes will be on Ancelotti and the Brazilian team as they aim to reclaim glory on the international stage