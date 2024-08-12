Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has a legacy-defining decision ahead of him. The 24-year-old, coming off of a Champions League and La Liga double, could abandon European football soon.

Vinicius is being recruited by the Saudi Pro League, via ESPN FC.

“Breaking: Vinícius Júnior is the latest target for the Saudi Pro League, a source has told ESPN, and the Real Madrid player is considering a proposal to move to the Gulf country,” the outlet reported.

The Saudis offered a hefty salary to the Brazilian star, via ESPN's Gustavo Hofman and Alex Kirkland.

“The Saudis approached the Brazil international representatives and discussed an annual salary of up to €350 million ($382.5m), the source said, and the player hasn't yet dismissed the idea,” they wrote. “Real Madrid would expect to receive Vinícius' buyout clause, which stands at €1 billion. The forward's contract at the Bernabéu runs until June 2027.”

In addition to Vinicius' possible desires, Madrid faces a roadblock.

“The source, close to the player, told ESPN that Real Madrid would need to accept a transfer fee below the value of the release clause for the deal to go through,” they continued.

While the superstar forward's transfer fee will be astronomical regardless, this stipulation does cap what the club could receive in return for him.

Will Vinicius stay or will he go?

Vinicius Junior's legacy would remain intact at Real Madrid

The Saudis have a target date in mind, via The Athletic's Mario Cortegana.

“A Public Investment Fund delegation, working on behalf of the country’s Ministry of Sport, reached out to the 24-year-old’s representatives to try and persuade him to become the face of the league ahead of the 2034 World Cup, which is set to be held in Saudi Arabia,” Cortegana reported. “The hosts of the tournament will be confirmed at a FIFA congress on 11 December and the Saudi bid is uncontested so far.”

Of course, footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo is the league's current face, but the 39-year-old is in the twilight of his career. To get the younger star, though, the Saudis will have to continue pushing.

“Real Madrid do not want to sell Vinicius Jr, whose release clause is €1billion ($1.1bn; £856million),” Cortenaga continued. “However, the Brazil international is happy in the Spanish capital and wants to fulfill his ambition of winning the Ballon d’Or as a Real Madrid player.”

While the transfer may not happen immediately, there is plenty of time for the 5-foot-9 speedster to be persuaded to move overseas. While top players have often moved to middling leagues for money, it hasn't yet happened with someone of Vinicius' ilk.

Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, and others left Europe in the twilight of their careers. However, Vinicius still has many years of his prime ahead of him. If he goes to Saudi Arabia anytime soon, it would be an unprecedented transfer that would hurt his ranking on the all-time great players' list.

However, cash is king, and it'll depend on what his priorities are.