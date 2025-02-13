After weeks and weeks of anticipation as to where he would land in free agency, Jon Heyman just made it official: Alex Bregman is heading to the Boston Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million contract with two opt-out options.

Shocking? To see Bregman play for a team other than the Houston Astros, you bet, as he's exclusively played for the organization at the professional level. But he has been linked to Boston throughout the free agency process, and after many of the top names came off the board over the winter, it's clear the Red Sox weren't going to report to spring training without a big fish on their roster.

Initially making his MLB debut in 2016, Bregman was a significant part of the Astros' recent success, being named to two All-Star teams, landing on the second-team All-MLB, winning a Silver Slugger and then a Golden Glove on the way to a pair of World Series win. The second overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Bregman proved himself a clutch two-way player for Houston over his reign, closing out his run with a .272 batting average to go with 1,132 hits, 191 home runs, and 663 RBIs.

Now joining a Red Sox team that could really use another infield star next to shortstop Trevor Story, Boston is hoping that Bregman can serve as the sort of do-it-all star capable of making splash plays both at the plate and on the field in 2025 as they look to make a serious push for the World Series.

Will it work? Only time will tell, as Bregman is being paid a ton and could end up being nothing more than a rental player if an opt-out is exercised, but after watching players like Juan Soto, Roki Sasaki, and Blake Snell all find new homes outside of New England, fans will happily take a two-time World Series Champion on their roster heading into the spring.