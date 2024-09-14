The Boston Red Sox's 7-1 win against their longtime division rival, the New York Yankees, brewed many interesting moments. Following a hit-by-pitch in the first inning, Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole intentionally walked Rafael Devers in the fourth inning. As a result, the Red Sox scored three straight runs and turned the game on its head. Following the game, manager Alex Cora shared his thoughts to New England Sports Network on what happened to Devers on the second pitch of the game.

“It was intentional,” Cora said of Cole's throw at Devers.

"It was intentional."



Alex Cora on Gerrit Cole hitting Rafael Devers with the 2nd pitch of the game pic.twitter.com/TNIEY0MTwy — NESN (@NESN) September 14, 2024

The rivalry between both franchises stems from over a century ago, and nothing new has happened. In the 2013 season, Red Sox pitcher Ryan Dempster hit Yankees designated hitter and third baseman Alex Rodriguez. After that, Rodriguez hit a home run heard around the world and finished the game with three hits. Fast forward to nearly a decade later, Devers wasn't hit for the reasons that Rodriguez was.

However, Devers is in a Red Sox uniform in Yankee Stadium. And fortunately for the Boston star, his career against Gerrit Cole is in his favor. In 40 at-bats, Devers is hitting .350 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs. He also has five walks against Cole. After Devers was plunked, Cora took exception. Still, Devers kept his cool and continued his dominant stretch against the Yankees ace.

Why did Red Sox Alex Cora react to Gerrit Cole hitting Rafael Devers in that way?

Regardless of the tension between the two clubs heading into the MLB Playoffs, it couldn't be ignored why Cole intentionally walked Devers in his second at-bat. After that, Devers finished the game going 1-for-2, with two walks and two RBIs. The dominance continues and Cora believes that his star player is a true threat to the Yankees' top pitcher.

“I wasn't surprised at all [about the intentional walk] because in the first at-bat, I felt that [Cole] hit [Devers] on purpose,” Cora said after the game, via Sports Illustrated. “He doesn't want to face him. That's the bottom line. He told us with the intentional walk that in the first at-bat he hit him. He hit him. … We took exception to that.”

The Red Sox are aiming to secure a series win against the Yankees on Sunday.