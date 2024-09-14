ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time for the best rivalry in baseball as the Boston Red Sox continue their series with the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. We're in the Bronx and sharing our MLB odds series while making a Red Sox-Yankees prediction and pick while evaluating the showdown.

Red Sox-Yankees Projected Starters

Brayan Bello vs. Gerrit Cole

Brayan Bello (13-7) with a 4.70 ERA

Last Start: Bello went 5 1/3 innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs and three hits while striking out five and walking five in a win over the Baltimore Orioles.

2024 Road Splits: Bello has been slightly better on the road, going 7-3 with a 4.58 ERA over 13 starts away from Fenway Park.

Gerrit Cole (6-4) with a 3.36 ERA

Last Start: Cole went six innings in his last outing being a hard-luck loser, allowing two runs, none earned, on three hits while striking out seven and walking one in a loss to the Chicago White Sox.

2024 Home Splits: Cole has gone 2-1 with a 3.89 ERA over seven starts at Yankee Stadium.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Yankees Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +160

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Yankees

Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT

TV: MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox are running out of time. Ultimately, they came into the weekend trailing the final wildcard spot by 4 1/2 games. Things have not gone well for them as they have attempted to keep themselves alive. Now, it will get tougher as they face their longtime rivals, who also happen to be the best team in the American League.

Rafael Devers knows time is low for the Sox, and he must find a way to clobber the baseball. Significantly, he has had plenty of experience against the Bronx Bombers, hitting .273 with 112 hits, 28 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 71 runs over 109 games against them. Devers provides the power and must find a way to drive the baseball. But who else will help him?

The Red Sox have several options. However, Jarren Duran is the best choice. Duran has been strong from the leadoff spot. However, he came into the weekend struggling against New York, hitting just .225 with nine hits, two RBIs, and four runs over nine career games.

Bello has struggled against the Yankees this season. First, he went 4 2/3 innings while allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits, while striking out five and walking three in a loss on June 14. Then, he went five innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking two in a no-decision on June 26. When Ballo exits, he will turn it over to a bullpen that ranks 26th in team ERA. Kenley Jansen has been consistent on this team, going 4-2 with a 3.55 ERA and 26 saves.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if their hitters can batter the ball and build an early lead. Then, they need Bello to make the necessary pitches against a dangerous lineup.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are currently clinging to the top spot in the AL and hope to cement themselves as the best over the final few weeks. Ultimately, it all starts with some of the biggest bats in the game.

Juan Soto had his first walk-off in pinstripes and hopes to keep doing it. Yet, he has struggled against the Sox. Soto is batting just .184 with 14 hits, four home runs, eight RBIs, and 12 runs over 21 games against the Red Sox. Therefore, he must do more to help the Yankees. Aaron Judge continues to have a monster season. However, he has had inconsistent results against Boston, hitting .243 with 92 hits, 27 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 75 runs in his vast career against them. But Judge has done better this season, batting .391 with three home runs, nine RBIs, and eight runs over six games this season against the Sox.

Cole faced the Red Sox on July 6, lasting just 4 1/3 innings while allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out eight and walking two in a no-decision. When Cole is finished, he will turn the ball over to a bullpen that is 10th in team ERA.

The Yankees will cover the spread if their top bats can batter the baseball and overwhelm the Red Sox. Then, they need a good outing from Cole.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The teams came into the weekend, splitting the first 10 games of the season series. The Red Sox are 68-79 against the spread this season, while the Yanks are 76-71. Furthermore, the Red Sox are 41-31 against the run line on the road, while the Yanks are 32-40 at home. While the Sox have done a better job of covering the run line than the Yankees, it is hard to bet against Cole. We're rolling with the Yankees to cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees -1.5 (+106)